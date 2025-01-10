Practo Achieves Milestone with 22% Revenue Growth and First Profitable Quarter
Health-tech platform Practo reported a 22% revenue growth, achieving Rs 240 crore in the 2023-24 financial year. It reduced losses to Rs 17 crore and recorded its first profitable quarter. Practo aims for sustained profitability, expanding its core business and presence in India and abroad.
- Country:
- India
Practo, the leading health-tech platform, has demonstrated significant progress by achieving a 22% revenue increase for the 2023-24 financial year, bringing in Rs 240 crore. According to a company statement, the platform also reached a gross merchandise value of Rs 3,500 crore.
The digital healthcare platform, which facilitates connections between patients and doctors, successfully narrowed its losses to Rs 17 crore from the previous year's Rs 99 crore. In a landmark achievement, Practo reported its first full profitable quarter by the close of the 2023-24 period.
Practo's co-founder and CEO, Shashank ND, emphasized the company's commitment to enhancing healthcare outcomes while maintaining a sustainable business model. The platform is expanding its operations in India, aiming for continuous revenue growth and profitability as it counters domestic and international markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Practo
- health-tech
- growth
- profitability
- India
- doctors
- revenue
- healthcare
- expansion
- patients
ALSO READ
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people
India vs Australia 4th Test: Day 1 Lunch Scoreboard
Scientists say India's 'Deep Sea Mission' on track; hydrothermal vent discovery just the beginning
Konstas, Khawaja help Australia dominate over India in first session at Boxing Day Test (Day 1, Lunch)