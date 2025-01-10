Left Menu

Practo Achieves Milestone with 22% Revenue Growth and First Profitable Quarter

Health-tech platform Practo reported a 22% revenue growth, achieving Rs 240 crore in the 2023-24 financial year. It reduced losses to Rs 17 crore and recorded its first profitable quarter. Practo aims for sustained profitability, expanding its core business and presence in India and abroad.

Updated: 10-01-2025 16:47 IST
  • India

Practo, the leading health-tech platform, has demonstrated significant progress by achieving a 22% revenue increase for the 2023-24 financial year, bringing in Rs 240 crore. According to a company statement, the platform also reached a gross merchandise value of Rs 3,500 crore.

The digital healthcare platform, which facilitates connections between patients and doctors, successfully narrowed its losses to Rs 17 crore from the previous year's Rs 99 crore. In a landmark achievement, Practo reported its first full profitable quarter by the close of the 2023-24 period.

Practo's co-founder and CEO, Shashank ND, emphasized the company's commitment to enhancing healthcare outcomes while maintaining a sustainable business model. The platform is expanding its operations in India, aiming for continuous revenue growth and profitability as it counters domestic and international markets.

