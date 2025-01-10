Left Menu

Industries Propel India’s Space Vision 2047 Forward

ISRO Chairman S Somanath highlights industry's crucial role in achieving India's Space Vision 2047. Both he and ISRO chairman-designate V Narayanan emphasize the significance of the private sector in overcoming challenges in satellite and rocket production as demands dramatically increase for India's space missions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-01-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 18:00 IST
Industries Propel India’s Space Vision 2047 Forward
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ISRO Chairman S Somanath emphasized the pivotal role industries play in realizing India's Space Vision 2047, as outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the National Aerospace Manufacturing Seminar (NAMS) 2025. He noted that industries will face substantial challenges as collaboration with the space program intensifies.

This increased demand will require regular production of rockets, satellites, and systems. Somanath underlined the need for mass production to meet tight schedules and highlighted challenges in engineering, manufacturing, and supply. Despite private sector growth, managing the supply chain remains a challenge.

ISRO chairman-designate V Narayanan also stressed the vital role of manufacturing teams, noting the growing demand for launch vehicles. He emphasized the need to develop cryogenic propulsion systems while lamenting past technological challenges. He urged industries to redouble efforts to meet Space Vision 2047's demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025