Industries Propel India’s Space Vision 2047 Forward
ISRO Chairman S Somanath highlights industry's crucial role in achieving India's Space Vision 2047. Both he and ISRO chairman-designate V Narayanan emphasize the significance of the private sector in overcoming challenges in satellite and rocket production as demands dramatically increase for India's space missions.
ISRO Chairman S Somanath emphasized the pivotal role industries play in realizing India's Space Vision 2047, as outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the National Aerospace Manufacturing Seminar (NAMS) 2025. He noted that industries will face substantial challenges as collaboration with the space program intensifies.
This increased demand will require regular production of rockets, satellites, and systems. Somanath underlined the need for mass production to meet tight schedules and highlighted challenges in engineering, manufacturing, and supply. Despite private sector growth, managing the supply chain remains a challenge.
ISRO chairman-designate V Narayanan also stressed the vital role of manufacturing teams, noting the growing demand for launch vehicles. He emphasized the need to develop cryogenic propulsion systems while lamenting past technological challenges. He urged industries to redouble efforts to meet Space Vision 2047's demands.
