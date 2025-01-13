Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket Countdown: A Race Against Time

Early Monday morning, Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin was poised for the inaugural launch of its ambitious New Glenn rocket from Florida. Standing 30 stories tall, New Glenn was on the Cape Canaveral launchpad, primed for liftoff to challenge the satellite launch market. However, the launch was delayed to address last-minute technical issues.

Amidst a tense countdown, Blue Origin faced technical setbacks that pushed the launch closer to the end of its launch window. At 2:20 am, the company's spokeswoman reported unexplained anomalies. This mission marks the end of a decade-long, multi-billion-dollar development, aspiring to land the first stage booster at sea ten minutes after launch.

Jeff Bezos emphasized the challenges of a first-time launch, noting potential anomalies at any mission phase. Nestled inside the payload bay is the Blue Ring vehicle prototype for Pentagon and commercial missions. As SpaceX dominates the industry, Bezos accelerated Blue Origin's efforts with Dave Limp as the new CEO, boosting competitiveness with SpaceX's Falcon 9.

