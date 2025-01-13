Motorola Unveils Exciting Discounts at Flipkart Monumental Sale

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Motorola has announced substantial discounts on its smartphones for Flipkart's Monumental Sale, running from January 13 to 19, 2025. This includes popular models like the Motorola Edge50 Fusion, Edge50 Pro, and Moto G series, known for their cutting-edge features and competitive pricing.

The Motorola Edge50 Fusion, available for a starting price of Rs. 19,999, boasts top-of-the-line features such as a Sony LYTIA LYT-700C camera, a 144Hz display, and IP68 water protection, making it one of the best smartphones under INR 20K.

The Edge50 Pro, on sale for Rs. 27,999, is equipped with the industry's first AI-powered pro-grade camera. The device also offers incredible charging capabilities and a true color display validated by Pantone™. Similarly, the Moto G series offers impressive features at unbeatable prices, highlighting Motorola's leadership in mobile innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)