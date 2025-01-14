EU Reevaluates Tech Giant Probes under DMA Pressure

The European Commission is currently reviewing its investigations into major technology companies including Apple, Meta, and Alphabet's Google. These corporations have been rallying against what they perceive as overly rigorous European Union enforcement, urging then-incoming U.S. President Donald Trump to intervene, as reported by the Financial Times.

This reevaluation, which could alter the scope of the investigations, pertains to all cases initiated since March 2024 under the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA). Known for imposing stringent regulations, the DMA targets the dominance of large tech entities by enforcing tougher content moderation, fostering fair competition, and facilitating consumer service switching.

During the ongoing review, both final decisions and potential fines will be postponed, although technical preparations will proceed. European regulators are awaiting political directives before finalizing decisions regarding the ongoing investigations into Google, Apple, and Meta. Neither the tech companies nor the European Commission have responded to requests for comments.

