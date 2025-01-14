Spectrum Crunch: 6 GHz Allocation Crucial for 5G Growth in India

The potential non-allocation of the 6 GHz telecom spectrum threatens to create a radio wave shortage for high-speed 5G services, a crucial driver for India's digital economy and artificial intelligence growth, according to industry body COAI.

India requires an additional 2 GHz of mid-band spectrum to meet international IMT-2020 standards, ensuring data rates of 100 mbps downlink and 50 mbps uplink, particularly in densely populated cities, COAI Director General S P Kochhar told PTI. He emphasized the need for optimal allocation of the 1,200 MHz available in the 6 GHz band.

While Wi-Fi providers demand spectrum delicensing in the 6 GHz range, COAI, representing major telecom operators, argues against it, citing potential national losses and unutilized spectrum in existing bands as reasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)