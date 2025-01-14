Spectrum Crunch: 6 GHz Allocation Crucial for 5G Growth in India
The non-allocation of the 6 GHz telecom spectrum could lead to a shortage of radio waves for 5G services, critical for India's digital economy. COAI advises optimal allocation to meet IMT-2020 standards. Delicensing is opposed as unutilized spectrum exists and can lead to national loss.
- Country:
- India
The potential non-allocation of the 6 GHz telecom spectrum threatens to create a radio wave shortage for high-speed 5G services, a crucial driver for India's digital economy and artificial intelligence growth, according to industry body COAI.
India requires an additional 2 GHz of mid-band spectrum to meet international IMT-2020 standards, ensuring data rates of 100 mbps downlink and 50 mbps uplink, particularly in densely populated cities, COAI Director General S P Kochhar told PTI. He emphasized the need for optimal allocation of the 1,200 MHz available in the 6 GHz band.
While Wi-Fi providers demand spectrum delicensing in the 6 GHz range, COAI, representing major telecom operators, argues against it, citing potential national losses and unutilized spectrum in existing bands as reasons.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jimmy Carter: A Legacy of Peace and US-India Relations
Cummins and Starc Dominate as India Struggles in Melbourne
India's Trade Dynamics: CAD to Hold Steady at 1.1% in FY25
Navigating New Labour Codes: Empowering India's Workforce
Cold Wave Grips Northwest India: Dense Fog and Plummeting Temperatures Disrupt Daily Life