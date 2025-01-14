Left Menu

CMA Launches Probe into Google's Search Monopoly

Britain's Competition and Markets Authority has launched an investigation into Google's search engine practices, scrutinizing its impact on consumers and businesses. The probe will assess market dominance and data usage, potentially leading to significant regulatory changes for Google's services in the UK.

Updated: 14-01-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 16:51 IST
Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced on Tuesday the initiation of an investigation into Google's search engine practices. The regulatory scrutiny aims to evaluate the impact of Google's dominance on consumers and businesses, including advertisers, news publishers, and rival search engines.

CMA Chief Executive Sarah Cardell emphasized the critical role of search in economic growth, noting that Google's services are essential for millions across the UK. The CMA will investigate whether Google's market position limits competition, thereby affecting consumer choice and innovation.

The investigation aims to determine if Google holds a Strategic Market Status in search and advertising, potentially imposing regulatory conduct requirements. This move echoes similar actions by US prosecutors, who have advocated for measures to curb Google's search and advertising monopoly.

