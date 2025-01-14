EU's Decisive Stand: Big Tech Under Scrutiny Amid Trump's Return
The European Commission remains steadfast in its investigations of major U.S. tech companies despite the potential influence of Donald Trump's return to the presidency. The EU aims to enforce its regulations against Apple, Alphabet, Meta, and others amid ongoing debates over antitrust laws and innovation.
The European Commission confirmed on Tuesday that it continues to evaluate cases against major U.S. tech giants, including Apple and Meta, despite Donald Trump's anticipated second term as U.S. president. The EU's focus remains on regulating Big Tech to prevent unfair competitive advantages.
The Financial Times reported that Brussels is reassessing its Big Tech probes, potentially altering their scale or direction. Nonetheless, Henna Virkkunen, EU policy commissioner, stated that the investigations are proceeding as planned, with no intentions to halt them due to the incoming U.S. administration.
Amid dissatisfaction from U.S. tech companies regarding EU regulatory measures, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has publicly criticized Europe's competition rules. Conversely, the EU maintains its regulatory stance, emphasizing that enforcement of laws will persist, irrespective of changing political landscapes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
