EU's Decisive Stand: Big Tech Under Scrutiny Amid Trump's Return

The European Commission confirmed on Tuesday that it continues to evaluate cases against major U.S. tech giants, including Apple and Meta, despite Donald Trump's anticipated second term as U.S. president. The EU's focus remains on regulating Big Tech to prevent unfair competitive advantages.

The Financial Times reported that Brussels is reassessing its Big Tech probes, potentially altering their scale or direction. Nonetheless, Henna Virkkunen, EU policy commissioner, stated that the investigations are proceeding as planned, with no intentions to halt them due to the incoming U.S. administration.

Amid dissatisfaction from U.S. tech companies regarding EU regulatory measures, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has publicly criticized Europe's competition rules. Conversely, the EU maintains its regulatory stance, emphasizing that enforcement of laws will persist, irrespective of changing political landscapes.

