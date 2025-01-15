Left Menu

TikTok's Assurance Amid U.S. Legal Uncertainty

TikTok vows to continue paying U.S. employees regardless of a potential app ban or forced sale, as the U.S. Supreme Court considers upholding a law that could affect the platform's operations. The company prioritizes staff welfare and strategizes for future scenarios amidst political and legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 08:25 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 08:25 IST
TikTok's Assurance Amid U.S. Legal Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

TikTok has committed to maintaining salaries for its U.S. employees even if a law that may lead to the sale or ban of the app is upheld by the Supreme Court. This announcement was made in an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.

The app, owned by China-based ByteDance, has 7,000 U.S. employees. The memo reassured staff of their job security and benefits despite an imminent January 19 deadline, urging that their well-being is a top priority.

Amid calls for a deadline extension from U.S. lawmakers, TikTok emphasized that operations are unaffected under the law's current wording, promising to protect over 170 million U.S. users while preparing for various scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025