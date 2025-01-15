TikTok's Assurance Amid U.S. Legal Uncertainty
TikTok vows to continue paying U.S. employees regardless of a potential app ban or forced sale, as the U.S. Supreme Court considers upholding a law that could affect the platform's operations. The company prioritizes staff welfare and strategizes for future scenarios amidst political and legal challenges.
TikTok has committed to maintaining salaries for its U.S. employees even if a law that may lead to the sale or ban of the app is upheld by the Supreme Court. This announcement was made in an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.
The app, owned by China-based ByteDance, has 7,000 U.S. employees. The memo reassured staff of their job security and benefits despite an imminent January 19 deadline, urging that their well-being is a top priority.
Amid calls for a deadline extension from U.S. lawmakers, TikTok emphasized that operations are unaffected under the law's current wording, promising to protect over 170 million U.S. users while preparing for various scenarios.
(With inputs from agencies.)
