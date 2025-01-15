Left Menu

Taiwan Enhances Surveillance on Foreign-Registered Ships Amid Cable Sabotage Concerns

Taiwan plans to intensify its surveillance of foreign-registered ships, especially those tied to China, after suspected sabotage of undersea cables. The initiative follows an incident involving a Chinese-linked vessel. Taiwan aims to enhance international cooperation with allies for better monitoring and response measures to such threats.

Updated: 15-01-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 09:36 IST
  • Taiwan

Taiwan is escalating its efforts to monitor and manage ships sailing under foreign flags, a decision prompted by suspicions that a Chinese-affiliated cargo vessel may have damaged an undersea communications cable. This move highlights the strained relations between Taiwan and China, as the latter regards Taiwan as its own territory.

The vessel in question is registered in both Cameroon and Tanzania but owned by a Hong Kong firm. The alleged incident stirred significant concern in Taiwan, already wary of China's ambiguous operations around its waters. Taiwan views these activities as attempts to exert pressure without overt conflict.

In response, Taiwan's National Security Bureau has announced plans to prioritize the inspection of ships with 'flags of convenience' records. If such ships approach within 24 nautical miles of the Taiwanese coast near critical undersea cables, the coast guard will board them for investigation. The bureau also seeks to enhance collaboration with the United States and Europe to address similar threats internationally.

