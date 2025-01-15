Double Moonshot: The New Space Race Heats Up

Two moon landers, from Japan's ispace and U.S. space firm Firefly, were mounted on a SpaceX rocket in Florida on Tuesday, gearing up for a dual lunar mission. This marks a significant phase in the global competition to explore the moon.

Japanese company ispace will deploy its Hakuto-R Mission 2, after its first attempt failed last April due to an altitude miscalculation. Meanwhile, Texas-based Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lunar lander will make it the third company to launch a CLPS mission.

These missions underline the moon's strategic importance, as countries and private enterprises worldwide focus on its potential for astronaut bases and resource mining.

(With inputs from agencies.)