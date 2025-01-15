British Pound Slips Amid Unexpected Inflation Ease

The British pound experienced a minor decline against the U.S. dollar after new data indicated a surprising slowdown in Britain's inflation rate, which fell to 2.5% annually in December and 0.3% month-on-month.

At the last recorded value, the pound was down 0.24% against the dollar, trading at $1.2187. Prior to the release of the inflation figures, the pound was valued at $1.220.

However, the pound held its ground against the euro, remaining unchanged at 84.45 pence. Meanwhile, the core Consumer Price Index (CPI), which excludes volatile sectors like energy and food, registered a below-expected increase of 3.2%.

