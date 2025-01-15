British Pound Slips Amid Unexpected Inflation Ease
The British pound saw a slight decrease against the dollar following data that revealed an unexpected slowdown in inflation to 2.5% annually in December. It remained stable against the euro. Core CPI, excluding volatile items, also fell short of expectations, recording a 3.2% increase.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-01-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 12:43 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The British pound experienced a minor decline against the U.S. dollar after new data indicated a surprising slowdown in Britain's inflation rate, which fell to 2.5% annually in December and 0.3% month-on-month.
At the last recorded value, the pound was down 0.24% against the dollar, trading at $1.2187. Prior to the release of the inflation figures, the pound was valued at $1.220.
However, the pound held its ground against the euro, remaining unchanged at 84.45 pence. Meanwhile, the core Consumer Price Index (CPI), which excludes volatile sectors like energy and food, registered a below-expected increase of 3.2%.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Magicpin's Leadership Hits the Streets for New Year's Deliveries
CPI(M) Intensifies Protest Action in West Bengal
Kerala Parole Controversy: CPI(M) Defends Prisoners’ Rights Amid Criticism
Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Misinformation in CPI(M) Leader's Autobiography
Periya twin murder: Four including former CPI(M) MLA get five years imprisonment.