Left Menu

British Pound Slips Amid Unexpected Inflation Ease

The British pound saw a slight decrease against the dollar following data that revealed an unexpected slowdown in inflation to 2.5% annually in December. It remained stable against the euro. Core CPI, excluding volatile items, also fell short of expectations, recording a 3.2% increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-01-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 12:43 IST
British Pound Slips Amid Unexpected Inflation Ease
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British pound experienced a minor decline against the U.S. dollar after new data indicated a surprising slowdown in Britain's inflation rate, which fell to 2.5% annually in December and 0.3% month-on-month.

At the last recorded value, the pound was down 0.24% against the dollar, trading at $1.2187. Prior to the release of the inflation figures, the pound was valued at $1.220.

However, the pound held its ground against the euro, remaining unchanged at 84.45 pence. Meanwhile, the core Consumer Price Index (CPI), which excludes volatile sectors like energy and food, registered a below-expected increase of 3.2%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025