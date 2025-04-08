Left Menu

CPI(M) Chief Calls for Unified Front Against BJP's Neo-Fascist Policies

CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby called on the INDIA alliance to remain united in their effort to defeat the BJP-led government and its ‘neo-fascist’ policies. He highlighted the critical role of the Congress in this fight and reiterated the need for a united front despite criticisms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:42 IST
CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby on Tuesday urged the INDIA alliance to stay united to 'defeat' the BJP-led union government and combat its 'neo-fascist' policies. Speaking at a 'Meet the Press' event, Baby emphasized the crucial role of the Congress in this fight.

Baby recalled the pivotal contribution of CPI(M) and former General Secretary Sitaram Yechury to the formation of the INDIA bloc. He stressed that achieving their political objectives requires all parties, including the Congress, to unite against the BJP and its communal stance.

While he acknowledged potential criticism of the Congress, Baby pointed out their essential role in resisting BJP's governance. Highlighting recent judiciary actions and discussing the societal impacts of governmental policies, he underscored the need for strategic partnerships to effectively confront the ruling government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

