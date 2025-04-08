CPI(M) Chief Calls for Unified Front Against BJP's Neo-Fascist Policies
CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby called on the INDIA alliance to remain united in their effort to defeat the BJP-led government and its ‘neo-fascist’ policies. He highlighted the critical role of the Congress in this fight and reiterated the need for a united front despite criticisms.
- Country:
- India
CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby on Tuesday urged the INDIA alliance to stay united to 'defeat' the BJP-led union government and combat its 'neo-fascist' policies. Speaking at a 'Meet the Press' event, Baby emphasized the crucial role of the Congress in this fight.
Baby recalled the pivotal contribution of CPI(M) and former General Secretary Sitaram Yechury to the formation of the INDIA bloc. He stressed that achieving their political objectives requires all parties, including the Congress, to unite against the BJP and its communal stance.
While he acknowledged potential criticism of the Congress, Baby pointed out their essential role in resisting BJP's governance. Highlighting recent judiciary actions and discussing the societal impacts of governmental policies, he underscored the need for strategic partnerships to effectively confront the ruling government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bihar's Fiscal and Leadership Crisis: Congress Calls for Change
BJP's Poonawalla Slams Congress Over Reservation Row: A Constitutional Clash
BJP Slams Congress Over Constitutional Integrity: 'Pseudo-Secular' Allegations Brought to Light
BJP's Sambit Patra Accuses Congress of Plotting Another Partition
Standoff in Punjab Assembly: Congress MLAs Stage Walkout