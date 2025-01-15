Left Menu

Euler Motors Accelerates EV Revolution with $20M Boost

Euler Motors has secured a $20 million debt from responsAbility Investments to enhance production, distribution, and R&D efforts. This funding follows a successful Series C round, aiming to accelerate India's commercial EV sector and improve sustainability and logistic solutions with the new Storm EV.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 13:40 IST
Euler Motors Accelerates EV Revolution with $20M Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Commercial electric vehicle manufacturer Euler Motors announced it has secured a significant $20 million in debt financing from responsAbility Investments AG. This capital will bolster efforts to increase production and distribution capabilities, while also advancing research and development initiatives.

The fresh funding follows Euler Motors' successful Series C funding round, where it raised an additional Rs 200 crore from investors such as British International Investment, Blume Ventures, and Piramal Alternatives India Access Fund. The company is focused on electrifying India's commercial vehicle market, particularly through its latest four-wheeler, the Storm EV, targeting logistics and e-commerce sectors.

Founder & CEO, Saurav Kumar, expressed that the new funds will allow Euler Motors to scale operations, expand reach, and deliver sustainable solutions tailored to India's logistics demands. The company plans to invest in next-generation EV technology, vehicle efficiency, and strengthening customer service infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025