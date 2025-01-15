Takeda Unveils Innovation Hub in Bengaluru to Drive Digital Transformation
Biopharmaceutical giant Takeda has launched its Innovation Capability Center (ICC) in Bengaluru, India, furthering its global digital transformation endeavors. The center will create over 750 jobs and enhance the innovation landscape in Bengaluru. This marks Takeda's first ICC in Asia, aimed at using AI and digital tech to improve patient care.
Biopharmaceutical leader Takeda has officially announced the opening of its Innovation Capability Center (ICC) in Bengaluru, India. This center is a crucial part of Takeda's global digital transformation strategy, which involves insourcing capabilities to develop digital solutions.
The new ICC is set to fill over 750 roles, significantly contributing to Bengaluru's innovation landscape. As Takeda's first such center in Asia, it builds on successful models in Slovakia and Mexico.
The initiative underscores Takeda's commitment to using advanced digital technologies and local talent to enhance healthcare delivery and accelerate research, aiming for sustainable growth and transformative patient care.
