Takeda Unveils Innovation Hub in Bengaluru to Drive Digital Transformation

Biopharmaceutical leader Takeda has officially announced the opening of its Innovation Capability Center (ICC) in Bengaluru, India. This center is a crucial part of Takeda's global digital transformation strategy, which involves insourcing capabilities to develop digital solutions.

The new ICC is set to fill over 750 roles, significantly contributing to Bengaluru's innovation landscape. As Takeda's first such center in Asia, it builds on successful models in Slovakia and Mexico.

The initiative underscores Takeda's commitment to using advanced digital technologies and local talent to enhance healthcare delivery and accelerate research, aiming for sustainable growth and transformative patient care.

