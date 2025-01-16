U.S. Tightens Grip on Chinese Tech: Major Entities Added to Trade List

The Biden administration has placed over two dozen Chinese entities on a U.S. trade blacklist, intensifying its scrutiny over China's advanced technology sector. The newly added entities, including Zhipu AI and Sophgo, are accused of contributing to China's military advancements through innovation in artificial intelligence.

This decision follows previous measures targeting Huawei and related companies, alleging illegal incorporations of TSMC-made chips into Huawei processors. The latest restrictions extend to critical semiconductor exports vital for AI development, aiming to thwart technological capabilities perceived as threats.

Commerce Department officials assert the entities' inclusion on the blacklist aligns with U.S. national security and foreign policy goals. In response, affected companies challenge the accusations as lacking factual foundation, underscoring the broader geopolitical contest within the tech industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)