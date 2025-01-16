Left Menu

U.S. Tightens Grip on Chinese Tech: Major Entities Added to Trade List

The Biden administration has expanded restrictions on Chinese tech companies by adding over two dozen entities, including Zhipu AI and Sophgo, to a U.S. trade blacklist. The move targets crucial players in China's AI advancement, with measures tightening controls on semiconductor exports to curb military enhancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 07:15 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 07:15 IST
U.S. Tightens Grip on Chinese Tech: Major Entities Added to Trade List
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Biden administration has placed over two dozen Chinese entities on a U.S. trade blacklist, intensifying its scrutiny over China's advanced technology sector. The newly added entities, including Zhipu AI and Sophgo, are accused of contributing to China's military advancements through innovation in artificial intelligence.

This decision follows previous measures targeting Huawei and related companies, alleging illegal incorporations of TSMC-made chips into Huawei processors. The latest restrictions extend to critical semiconductor exports vital for AI development, aiming to thwart technological capabilities perceived as threats.

Commerce Department officials assert the entities' inclusion on the blacklist aligns with U.S. national security and foreign policy goals. In response, affected companies challenge the accusations as lacking factual foundation, underscoring the broader geopolitical contest within the tech industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025