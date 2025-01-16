Bengaluru's River Wins Red Dot for Electric Scooter Design

River, an electric scooter manufacturer based in Bengaluru, has been awarded the prestigious Red Dot Design Award for its design concept, Indie. This accolade positions River as the first Indian company to win in the two-wheeler category, marking a significant milestone for the nation's design capabilities.

The Red Dot Design Awards are globally respected as a hallmark of exceptional innovation and design. River's debut product, 'Indie', triumphed over 2000 international entries, underscoring the firm's commitment to solving everyday mobility problems through innovative design.

Vipin George, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder, emphasized the company's vision with Indie, which combines practicality with aesthetic prowess, establishing new benchmarks in design. River's foundations, backed by international investors, focus on creating meaningful impacts through superior design and technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)