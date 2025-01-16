Clinisys Expands India Operations with New Bengaluru Office

Clinisys, acclaimed for its intelligent diagnostic informatics solutions, has unveiled its latest office in Bengaluru, India. Situated within the premier IT hub of RMZ Ecoworld at Bellandur, this 35,000 sq. ft. space is LEED certified and equipped with cutting-edge amenities, accommodating up to 300 individuals.

With accelerated hiring in the past two years, Clinisys has expanded its Indian operations significantly. Currently, over 480 professionals form a crucial part of its global technology workforce, supporting more than 4,000 laboratories worldwide.

Michael Simpson, CEO of Clinisys, emphasized the importance of the Indian workforce in driving the company's innovative cloud-based laboratory solutions. The new office echoes the organization's strategy to lead the market with advanced software and attract top talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)