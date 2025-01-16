TikTok Tensions: Looming U.S. Ban Sparks Global Ripples
The U.S. is set to ban TikTok, impacting 170 million users, unless President-elect Donald Trump intervenes. A law mandates its removal from app stores if ByteDance fails to divest. The Supreme Court is considering the legality, while Biden's administration explores strategies to delay the ban.
The United States is on the brink of banning TikTok, a popular social media app among 170 million Americans, unless an intervention occurs by President-elect Donald Trump. The platform faces removal due to a law mandating its divestiture by parent company ByteDance. Although some relief might be in sight, TikTok users await the Supreme Court's decision on its legality.
President-elect Trump is reportedly considering issuing an executive order to defer the ban by 60 to 90 days, although the legal feasibility of such an action remains uncertain. America's political circles are abuzz with speculation about the future of TikTok, while the app's global reach hangs in the balance.
President Joe Biden's incoming administration is assessing options to delay the ban, though constraints exist due to the law signed last April. Users have taken to social media to voice displeasure over the potential shutdown, as TikTok's fate could impact service providers worldwide, affecting users far beyond U.S. borders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
