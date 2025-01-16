Left Menu

Jio Platforms Ventures into Web3 with Polygon Labs Partnership

Jio Platforms Ltd, under the RIL Group, collaborates with Polygon Labs to integrate Web3 technology into its services. This partnership aims to enhance digital experiences for Jio's 450 million users by utilizing blockchain-based solutions to ensure security and user data control.

Updated: 16-01-2025 11:33 IST
  India
  • India

Jio Platforms Ltd is set to revolutionize its digital offerings by partnering with Polygon Labs, as announced on Thursday. The collaboration marks Jio's entry into India's Web3 landscape, leveraging blockchain technology for enhanced application capabilities.

Through this initiative, Jio Platforms plans to integrate Web3 technology into some existing applications and services, aiming to offer unparalleled digital experiences to its customer base of over 450 million users. This move aligns with Jio's ongoing pursuit of digital innovation.

Web3, based on secure blockchain technology, empowers users with control over their data and enables seamless platform access. Polygon Labs, famous for developing blockchain solutions and scaling Ethereum, sees this as a landmark step for Web3 adoption in India, highlighting Jio's impending role in this digital transformation.

