ISRO's Groundbreaking Space Docking Feat: A New Era for Indian Space Missions
Minister Jitendra Singh congratulated ISRO on its successful space docking experiment, a key milestone in India's future missions like the Bharatiya Antriksh Station. He credited Prime Minister Modi's support for ISRO's success. The indigenous Bharatiya Docking System is crucial for upcoming projects, including Chandrayaan 4 and Gaganyaan.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a significant milestone by successfully completing its space docking experiment, announced Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh. He expressed his congratulations to ISRO's scientists and engineers, stating that this accomplishment is pivotal for upcoming missions such as the Bharatiya Antriksh Station.
Minister Singh, also serving as Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, praised the accomplishment in a message on X, celebrating the indigenous nature of the 'Bharatiya Docking System.' He emphasized that this milestone sets the stage for ambitious future missions like Chandrayaan 4 and Gaganyaan.
Singh acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's continuous support as a driving force behind ISRO's progress in Bengaluru. The space agency's docking of satellites, known as the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), marks a crucial step towards several future missions, including the establishment of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station.
