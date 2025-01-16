DENSO to Unveil Cutting-edge Technologies at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

DENSO, a prominent name in global mobility supplies, has announced its participation in the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The event, set to be held from January 17-22, 2025, in New Delhi, will see DENSO exhibit under the esteemed NASSCOM Pavilion, showcasing state-of-the-art advancements in automotive technology.

The Expo, a high-profile gathering of mobility sector leaders, will spotlight emergent innovations in sustainable mobility and advanced automotive solutions. DENSO is poised to promote its breakthrough technologies designed to emphasize green solutions and improve road safety. Their strategic participation underscores a commitment to fostering a futuristic automotive landscape in India.

Focusing on cutting-edge technologies, DENSO will highlight its pioneering work in Semiconductors and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), alongside developments in electrification technologies. As an industry transformation leader, DENSO strives to enhance India's mobility environment, fostering collaborations essential to achieving a sustainable future.

