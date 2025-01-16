Left Menu

DENSO to Unveil Cutting-edge Technologies at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

DENSO, a key global player in mobility, will participate in the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The company aims to showcase its innovations, emphasizing sustainable and smart technological advancements in automotive solutions. The Expo is a platform to highlight DENSO’s commitment to environmental sustainability and road safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 18:04 IST
DENSO, a prominent name in global mobility supplies, has announced its participation in the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The event, set to be held from January 17-22, 2025, in New Delhi, will see DENSO exhibit under the esteemed NASSCOM Pavilion, showcasing state-of-the-art advancements in automotive technology.

The Expo, a high-profile gathering of mobility sector leaders, will spotlight emergent innovations in sustainable mobility and advanced automotive solutions. DENSO is poised to promote its breakthrough technologies designed to emphasize green solutions and improve road safety. Their strategic participation underscores a commitment to fostering a futuristic automotive landscape in India.

Focusing on cutting-edge technologies, DENSO will highlight its pioneering work in Semiconductors and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), alongside developments in electrification technologies. As an industry transformation leader, DENSO strives to enhance India's mobility environment, fostering collaborations essential to achieving a sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

