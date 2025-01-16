Noyb Targets Chinese Giants in EU Data Privacy Battle

A privacy complaint has been lodged against several Chinese firms, including TikTok and Shein, by the Austrian advocacy group, Noyb. The group accuses these companies of illegally sending EU user data to China, marking Noyb's inaugural complaint targeting Chinese entities.

The complaint has been submitted in multiple countries, including Greece and Austria, aiming for the suspension of data transfers and substantial fines. Under the GDPR, data transfers outside the EU are restricted unless the destination country provides equivalent data protection measures.

Noyb highlights the data transfer violations, labeling China's data protection laws as inadequate compared to the EU's standards. Companies named in the complaint include Alibaba's AliExpress and Xiaomi, amid broader EU complaints against TikTok for possible election interference.

