Left Menu

Noyb Targets Chinese Giants in EU Data Privacy Battle

Austrian advocacy group Noyb filed a privacy complaint against Chinese firms, including TikTok and Shein, accusing them of unlawfully transferring EU user data to China. This is Noyb's first complaint against Chinese companies, seeking up to 4% of global revenue in fines, underlining GDPR non-compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 18:33 IST
Noyb Targets Chinese Giants in EU Data Privacy Battle

A privacy complaint has been lodged against several Chinese firms, including TikTok and Shein, by the Austrian advocacy group, Noyb. The group accuses these companies of illegally sending EU user data to China, marking Noyb's inaugural complaint targeting Chinese entities.

The complaint has been submitted in multiple countries, including Greece and Austria, aiming for the suspension of data transfers and substantial fines. Under the GDPR, data transfers outside the EU are restricted unless the destination country provides equivalent data protection measures.

Noyb highlights the data transfer violations, labeling China's data protection laws as inadequate compared to the EU's standards. Companies named in the complaint include Alibaba's AliExpress and Xiaomi, amid broader EU complaints against TikTok for possible election interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025