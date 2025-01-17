Left Menu

Driving Innovation: Qualcomm and MapmyIndia's Auto Tech Revolution

Qualcomm Technologies and MapmyIndia have announced a collaboration to enhance automotive connectivity by integrating their expertise. This initiative is aimed at supporting the 'Make in India' effort and enhancing connectivity for both domestic and global markets in four-wheeler and two-wheeler segments, prioritizing safety and convenience.

  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Qualcomm Technologies and MapmyIndia declared a strategic partnership to augment automotive connectivity, aligning with the 'Make in India' campaign.

The alliance will merge Qualcomm's Snapdragon Digital Chassis with MapmyIndia's skills to cater to the 4W and 2W automotive segments locally and internationally, ensuring enhanced connectivity and safety.

The collaboration emphasizes developing consumer-oriented solutions by harnessing Snapdragon technologies, thereby fostering affordable and secure telematics for varied vehicle classes and improving user experience consistently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

