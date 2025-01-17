Mojro and Brewra Ventures Unite to Revolutionize Southeast Asian Logistics

Mojro, an innovative logistics SaaS platform, is partnering with Brewra Ventures to target the burgeoning Southeast Asian market. The collaboration aims to enhance logistics planning for industries such as FMCG, CPG, Dairy, and eCommerce.

Sunny Ghosh, Founder and CEO of Brewra, expressed enthusiasm for teaming up with Mojro, highlighting that their platform benefits major enterprises including Unilever and Godrej Consumer Products by enabling cost-effective, efficient transportation models.

This strategic partnership is expected to build on Mojro's existing presence in Southeast Asia, leveraging Brewra's regional expertise to address increasing demand in countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam. The initiative promises to introduce global best practices in logistics optimization.

(With inputs from agencies.)