Left Menu

Mojro and Brewra Ventures Unite to Revolutionize Southeast Asian Logistics

Mojro, a logistics SaaS platform, has partnered with Brewra Ventures to expand its reach in Southeast Asia. This collaboration aims to harness Brewra's sales expertise to meet growing regional demand for logistics optimization software. Mojro serves various global enterprises, enhancing their logistics efficiency and cost savings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 17-01-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 12:06 IST
Mojro and Brewra Ventures Unite to Revolutionize Southeast Asian Logistics
  • Country:
  • India

Mojro, an innovative logistics SaaS platform, is partnering with Brewra Ventures to target the burgeoning Southeast Asian market. The collaboration aims to enhance logistics planning for industries such as FMCG, CPG, Dairy, and eCommerce.

Sunny Ghosh, Founder and CEO of Brewra, expressed enthusiasm for teaming up with Mojro, highlighting that their platform benefits major enterprises including Unilever and Godrej Consumer Products by enabling cost-effective, efficient transportation models.

This strategic partnership is expected to build on Mojro's existing presence in Southeast Asia, leveraging Brewra's regional expertise to address increasing demand in countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam. The initiative promises to introduce global best practices in logistics optimization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025