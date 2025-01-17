Mojro and Brewra Ventures Unite to Revolutionize Southeast Asian Logistics
Mojro, a logistics SaaS platform, has partnered with Brewra Ventures to expand its reach in Southeast Asia. This collaboration aims to harness Brewra's sales expertise to meet growing regional demand for logistics optimization software. Mojro serves various global enterprises, enhancing their logistics efficiency and cost savings.
- Country:
- India
Mojro, an innovative logistics SaaS platform, is partnering with Brewra Ventures to target the burgeoning Southeast Asian market. The collaboration aims to enhance logistics planning for industries such as FMCG, CPG, Dairy, and eCommerce.
Sunny Ghosh, Founder and CEO of Brewra, expressed enthusiasm for teaming up with Mojro, highlighting that their platform benefits major enterprises including Unilever and Godrej Consumer Products by enabling cost-effective, efficient transportation models.
This strategic partnership is expected to build on Mojro's existing presence in Southeast Asia, leveraging Brewra's regional expertise to address increasing demand in countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam. The initiative promises to introduce global best practices in logistics optimization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mojro
- Brewra Ventures
- logistics
- SaaS
- Southeast Asia
- FMCG
- CPG
- partnership
- optimization
- transportation
ALSO READ
Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia
Adani Wilmar's New FMCG Growth Strategy: Riding the ITC Model
Crisis at Sea: The Rohingya Struggle in Southeast Asian Waters
AIG Hospitals Invests Rs 800 Crore in Southeast Asia's First DynamicARC Proton Therapy System
Japan Strengthens Ties in Southeast Asia Amid China's Growing Influence