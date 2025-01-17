Left Menu

Magnesium Cathode Breakthrough Revolutionizes Battery Tech

Researchers at the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela have developed magnesium-based cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries as a cost-effective, environmentally-friendly alternative to cobalt. This innovation addresses cobalt's scarcity and cost issues, promising improved battery performance and supporting India's renewable energy goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Researchers at the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela have announced the development of innovative magnesium-based cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries. This breakthrough offers a promising alternative to traditional cobalt-based designs, which pose high costs and environmental concerns.

Partha Saha, Associate Professor at NIT Rourkela, highlighted the myriad advantages of magnesium cathodes, which are affordable, abundant, and eco-friendly. These materials not only address the prevailing cobalt scarcity but also enhance battery performance by retaining 74.3% of capacity after 100 charge cycles.

This major development stands to revolutionize battery technology for electric vehicles, fortifying India's renewable energy goals and reducing reliance on imported materials, thus boosting India's stature in the global energy market.

