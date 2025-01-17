Left Menu

The TikTok Ban: America's Addictive App Faces Shutdown

As TikTok faces a potential U.S. ban, users express mixed reactions. While some lament its impending shutdown, others welcome the break from its addictive grip. TikTok, accused of being a surveillance tool, continues to captivate almost half of Americans with its engaging algorithm.

Updated: 17-01-2025 22:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

TikTok, the popular video-streaming app, is on the brink of an imminent ban in the United States, leaving millions of users conflicted. The decision is part of an April law to safeguard national security by restricting apps from non-domestic platforms.

Some, like Chelsea Rossi, embrace the ban as liberation from the gripping app, while others mourn the loss. TikTok's algorithm, designed to keep users engaged, has become a cultural phenomenon in the country, despite ongoing allegations of surveillance.

As Sunday approaches, discussions over free speech, government overreach, and user addiction become central to the unfolding drama. For users like Andrew Coleburn and Abigail Green, the ban may mark the beginning of a new digital-detox era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

