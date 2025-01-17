The TikTok Ban: America's Addictive App Faces Shutdown

TikTok, the popular video-streaming app, is on the brink of an imminent ban in the United States, leaving millions of users conflicted. The decision is part of an April law to safeguard national security by restricting apps from non-domestic platforms.

Some, like Chelsea Rossi, embrace the ban as liberation from the gripping app, while others mourn the loss. TikTok's algorithm, designed to keep users engaged, has become a cultural phenomenon in the country, despite ongoing allegations of surveillance.

As Sunday approaches, discussions over free speech, government overreach, and user addiction become central to the unfolding drama. For users like Andrew Coleburn and Abigail Green, the ban may mark the beginning of a new digital-detox era.

(With inputs from agencies.)