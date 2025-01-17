Musk Highlights India-US Trade Potential at SpaceX Visit

Tech magnate Elon Musk hosted a delegation of leading Indian business figures at SpaceX's Starbase in Texas, advocating for strengthened India-US trade ties. Musk highlighted the 'trending positive' relationship between the nations, emphasizing potential collaborative gains in technology and space exploration.

The delegation, led by the India Global Forum, toured SpaceX's state-of-the-art facilities and witnessed the successful launch of the Starship Flight 7. Discussions centered around the potential for U.S.-India partnerships, coinciding with global shifts as Donald Trump prepares to reassume U.S. presidency, with Musk potentially joining his administration.

The event also underscored the importance of global collaboration in addressing key challenges, as highlighted by IGF Founder Manoj Ladwa. The visit ended with talks on the American economic landscape, focusing on opportunities in digital infrastructure and foreign investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)