EPR Penalties and EV Growth: Energizing India's Battery Recycling Sector

Battery recyclers in India are set to benefit from financial penalties imposed on producers failing to meet Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) obligations, a move designed to boost profitability and encourage sustainable practices. This was revealed by V P Yadav, Director of the Central Pollution Control Board, at the India Battery Recycling and Reuse Summit 2025.

The summit, part of the Bharat Battery Show scheduled for early 2025, highlighted the importance of economic incentives in promoting battery recycling. Under the new system, producers who do not meet their obligations will incur penalties, which in turn generate credits for recyclers. These credits are transferred to producers for compensation, incentivizing the adoption of recycling efforts.

With the projected increase in electric vehicles contributing to a significant waste stream of end-of-life batteries by 2030, the industry's focus is on establishing a robust policy framework. The conference also underscored the collaboration between industry players and government bodies to formalize the informal sector and develop sustainable second-life applications for batteries.

