Left Menu

EPR Penalties and EV Growth: Energizing India's Battery Recycling Sector

The implementation of financial penalties for unmet Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) obligations benefits battery recyclers in India, enhancing profitability and promoting a circular economy in the battery industry. The Bharat Battery Show explores innovations in recycling and reuse, aiming to strengthen the sector's framework for enduring growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 17:25 IST
EPR Penalties and EV Growth: Energizing India's Battery Recycling Sector
  • Country:
  • India

Battery recyclers in India are set to benefit from financial penalties imposed on producers failing to meet Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) obligations, a move designed to boost profitability and encourage sustainable practices. This was revealed by V P Yadav, Director of the Central Pollution Control Board, at the India Battery Recycling and Reuse Summit 2025.

The summit, part of the Bharat Battery Show scheduled for early 2025, highlighted the importance of economic incentives in promoting battery recycling. Under the new system, producers who do not meet their obligations will incur penalties, which in turn generate credits for recyclers. These credits are transferred to producers for compensation, incentivizing the adoption of recycling efforts.

With the projected increase in electric vehicles contributing to a significant waste stream of end-of-life batteries by 2030, the industry's focus is on establishing a robust policy framework. The conference also underscored the collaboration between industry players and government bodies to formalize the informal sector and develop sustainable second-life applications for batteries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025