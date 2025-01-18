Left Menu

TikTok Threat to Shut Down: White House Dismisses as 'Stunt'

The White House dismissed TikTok's threat to shut down its operations in the United States as a 'stunt.' Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized that any measures regarding the company's concerns should be addressed to the incoming Trump administration, rather than before Monday.

Updated: 18-01-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 22:23 IST
The White House has labeled TikTok's threat to cease its U.S. operations as a 'stunt.' This statement came from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who addressed concerns revolving around compliance and policy changes following the TikTok's warning.

Jean-Pierre emphasized that the current administration has been transparent with its stance and advised TikTok and similar companies to hold their concerns for the incoming administration. She stressed that any decisions to implement related actions would fall to the new government.

As TikTok awaits further instructions or statements, the press secretary insisted there was no reason for abrupt actions before the turnover of administration.

