TECNO Unleashes the '5G King' with SPARK 30C 8GB

TECNO has launched the SPARK 30C 5G '5G King' in India. Priced at INR 12,999, it's equipped with a D6300 processor, 16GB RAM, and 128GB storage. With advanced 5G capabilities and a 48MP camera, it's perfect for multitasking and gaming. Available from January 21st, with an EMI option.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 15:41 IST
TECNO has launched the new SPARK 30C 5G, marking a significant step in making advanced technology more accessible in India. Priced at INR 12,999, this device boasts a powerful D6300 processor and 16GB RAM, ensuring an unparalleled user experience for its consumers.

This new variant offers robust 5G connectivity with 10 bands and NRCA technology, ensuring uninterrupted performance. It includes a 48MP Sony IMX582 camera, perfect for capturing high-quality images.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TECNO Mobile India, reiterated TECNO's commitment to innovation. The SPARK 30C 5G is available from January 21st across retail stores and Flipkart, providing high performance at an affordable rate with a flexible 10-month EMI plan.

