Left Menu

Hexaware Partners with AWS for Enhanced AI-Powered Solutions

Hexaware Technologies has teamed up with Amazon Web Services to enhance its migration, modernisation, and AI solutions. The collaboration aids clients in various sectors, leveraging AWS tools and Hexaware's platforms to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 13:43 IST
Hexaware Partners with AWS for Enhanced AI-Powered Solutions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hexaware Technologies, a leader in IT solutions and services, announced a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enhance its capabilities in migration, modernization, as well as data and AI services. This collaboration aims to offer GenAI-powered customer experience solutions.

By joining forces with AWS, Hexaware plans to empower its clients by providing them with innovative solutions that capitalize on real-time data insights. The partnership targets key industries including retail, banking, healthcare, life sciences, travel, transport, and hospitality, optimizing operational efficiency and unlocking business value.

Hexaware will leverage AWS's native accelerators and its own Amaze platform, ensuring compliance with AWS's foundational technical review guidelines. The collaboration includes the development of Hexaware's GenAI-based RapidX platform, focusing on cloud-native product development and legacy modernization, to enhance developer productivity and improve software quality metrics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025