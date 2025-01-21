Hexaware Partners with AWS for Enhanced AI-Powered Solutions

Hexaware Technologies, a leader in IT solutions and services, announced a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enhance its capabilities in migration, modernization, as well as data and AI services. This collaboration aims to offer GenAI-powered customer experience solutions.

By joining forces with AWS, Hexaware plans to empower its clients by providing them with innovative solutions that capitalize on real-time data insights. The partnership targets key industries including retail, banking, healthcare, life sciences, travel, transport, and hospitality, optimizing operational efficiency and unlocking business value.

Hexaware will leverage AWS's native accelerators and its own Amaze platform, ensuring compliance with AWS's foundational technical review guidelines. The collaboration includes the development of Hexaware's GenAI-based RapidX platform, focusing on cloud-native product development and legacy modernization, to enhance developer productivity and improve software quality metrics.

(With inputs from agencies.)