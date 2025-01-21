Tata Elxsi and Minespider Revolutionize Battery Lifecycle Management with MOBIUS+

Global design and technology firm Tata Elxsi announced its collaboration with Minespider, a provider of blockchain traceability solutions, to unveil the MOBIUS+ platform, a cutting-edge approach to battery lifecycle management.

This platform seeks to address sustainability, compliance, and performance demands in the battery industry, transforming battery management from production to recycling.

MOBIUS+ integrates data analytics, real-time monitoring, and compliance features, offering actionable insights for OEMs, material suppliers, cell and module manufacturers, and recyclers. Tata Elxsi emphasizes its commitment to sustainable mobility innovation through this partnership.

