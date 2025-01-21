Left Menu

Tata Elxsi and Minespider Revolutionize Battery Lifecycle Management with MOBIUS+

Tata Elxsi partners with Minespider to launch MOBIUS+, an advanced battery lifecycle management platform. Aimed at boosting sustainability and compliance in the battery industry, it offers real-time monitoring and data analytics to OEMs, suppliers, and recyclers. This collaboration enhances blockchain-based traceability in sustainable mobility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Global design and technology firm Tata Elxsi announced its collaboration with Minespider, a provider of blockchain traceability solutions, to unveil the MOBIUS+ platform, a cutting-edge approach to battery lifecycle management.

This platform seeks to address sustainability, compliance, and performance demands in the battery industry, transforming battery management from production to recycling.

MOBIUS+ integrates data analytics, real-time monitoring, and compliance features, offering actionable insights for OEMs, material suppliers, cell and module manufacturers, and recyclers. Tata Elxsi emphasizes its commitment to sustainable mobility innovation through this partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

