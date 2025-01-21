Left Menu

AI Blueprint: Shaping Intelligent Economies for a Fair Future

A report highlights the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence while emphasizing the need for equitable distribution of its benefits. Developed with KPMG, it offers strategies for innovation and ethical AI infrastructure. It stresses the need for collaboration and robust frameworks for inclusive and responsible AI adoption worldwide.

A groundbreaking report highlights Artificial Intelligence's transformative potential to reshape global economies and societies while emphasizing equitable distribution of its benefits. The World Economic Forum, in collaboration with KPMG, has released 'Blueprint for Intelligent Economies' to guide innovation and adoption at various levels.

The report, part of WEF's AI Competitiveness through Regional Collaboration Initiative, focuses on addressing disparities in AI access and infrastructure. It offers actionable insights, showcasing successful case studies to inspire government efforts for more inclusive AI ecosystems worldwide.

Key strategies include developing sustainable AI infrastructure, enhancing data diversity, and establishing ethical frameworks. These measures aim to foster trust and ensure AI technologies benefit society while minimizing risks, thus encouraging responsible development and adoption.

