Left Menu

Stargate: A $500 Billion AI Investment Revolutionizing Data Infrastructure

US President Donald Trump announced a $500 billion investment in AI infrastructure through a new venture, Stargate, in collaboration with Oracle, SoftBank, and Open AI. The initiative aims to construct data centers across the US, generating significant job opportunities and enhancing America's technological prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2025 09:11 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 09:11 IST
Stargate: A $500 Billion AI Investment Revolutionizing Data Infrastructure
  • Country:
  • United States

In a groundbreaking move, US President Donald Trump has unveiled a $500 billion investment strategy for AI infrastructure through a new company, Stargate. Announced in partnership with Oracle, SoftBank, and Open AI, this venture is poised to transform the technological landscape by building advanced data centers.

The collaboration with technology giants intends to launch initially with ten data centers under construction in Texas. Involving some of the world's leading tech players, Oracle CTO Larry Ellison, Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son, and Open AI CEO Sam Altman, this initiative marks a monumental step for AI growth and job creation in the US.

The Stargate project reflects a massive leap towards securing the future of technology within the US, ahead of global competitors like China. In further strides, the project aims to foster the development of adaptable AI applications, such as advanced electronic health records, enhancing healthcare solutions nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Growth in MENAP: Balancing Economic Pressures and Climate Risks

Global Economy in Transition: Opportunities, Risks, and the Path to Sustainable Growth

Navigating Commodity Shocks: Fiscal Rules and Financial Policy Insights

Gender Inequality and Conflict: How Wars Deepen Global Disparities and Stall Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025