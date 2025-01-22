Left Menu

Britain Reshapes Antitrust Leadership for Economic Growth

Marcus Bokkerink resigned as the head of Britain's antitrust regulator amid government pressure for a growth-focused approach. Former Amazon exec Doug Gurr takes over amid calls for the Competition and Markets Authority to support economic prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 13:56 IST
In a strategic shake-up, Britain has replaced Marcus Bokkerink as the chair of its antitrust regulator with Doug Gurr, a former Amazon executive, as part of an economic growth initiative, Finance Minister Rachel Reeves announced on Wednesday.

The government seeks to invigorate the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) by appointing Gurr, who is expected to leverage his vast experience in technology to dismantle barriers that hinder business innovation and growth. This move follows warnings from Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer about regulatory constraints that slow down economic advancement.

Gurr's appointment aligns with the establishment of the CMA's Digital Markets Unit, a step to keep Big Tech accountable. As regulatory powers expand, businesses anticipate pro-growth decisions to boost the economy and increase prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

