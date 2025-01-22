Left Menu

Samsung Embraces Rivalry in India's Dynamic Smartphone Market

Samsung, a leading smartphone manufacturer, is embracing competition in India's rapidly evolving market, focusing on mobile and AI technology as well as aiming to become an ecosystem provider. The company foresees a significant year for the Indian smartphone industry in 2025 and is preparing to expand its reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjose(California) | Updated: 22-01-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 14:57 IST
Samsung Embraces Rivalry in India's Dynamic Smartphone Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Samsung, a top player in the smartphone industry, is relishing the fierce competition in India, one of its major markets. The company's focus is on advancing mobile and AI technology, and it aspires to become a complete ecosystem provider, according to statements from J B Park, the President & CEO of Southwest Asia.

Park has expressed confidence that 2025 will be a pivotal year for India's smartphone sector, with Samsung gearing up for the anticipated growth. Presently, Samsung faces stiff competition from Apple in the super-premium segment and from Chinese manufacturers in the mid-range category.

Despite these challenges, Park emphasized the importance of robust competition and highlighted concerns about privacy in the AI domain with Chinese companies. He noted that while maintaining leadership is challenging, Samsung is concentrating on consumer experience and differentiation. With a solid market share, the company is also expanding its presence in smaller Indian towns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025