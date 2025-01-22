Samsung Embraces Rivalry in India's Dynamic Smartphone Market
Samsung, a leading smartphone manufacturer, is embracing competition in India's rapidly evolving market, focusing on mobile and AI technology as well as aiming to become an ecosystem provider. The company foresees a significant year for the Indian smartphone industry in 2025 and is preparing to expand its reach.
Samsung, a top player in the smartphone industry, is relishing the fierce competition in India, one of its major markets. The company's focus is on advancing mobile and AI technology, and it aspires to become a complete ecosystem provider, according to statements from J B Park, the President & CEO of Southwest Asia.
Park has expressed confidence that 2025 will be a pivotal year for India's smartphone sector, with Samsung gearing up for the anticipated growth. Presently, Samsung faces stiff competition from Apple in the super-premium segment and from Chinese manufacturers in the mid-range category.
Despite these challenges, Park emphasized the importance of robust competition and highlighted concerns about privacy in the AI domain with Chinese companies. He noted that while maintaining leadership is challenging, Samsung is concentrating on consumer experience and differentiation. With a solid market share, the company is also expanding its presence in smaller Indian towns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Impact of Tariff Cuts on India's Smartphone Manufacturing Ecosystem
DFS Chairs Meeting with Fintech Ecosystem Partners to Foster Innovation and Global Growth
Maruti Suzuki Unveils 'e For Me' Electric Ecosystem Blueprint
JK Cement Partners with DPIIT to Boost India's Manufacturing Ecosystem
Dr. Jitendra Singh Calls for Industry-Govt Collaboration to Bolster Startups and Innovation Ecosystem