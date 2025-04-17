SEBI Chief Calls for Collaborative Ecosystem to Boost Corporate Governance

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, has called for a synergistic approach among stakeholders to foster better corporate governance and streamline business operations. Speaking at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) event on Thursday, Pandey underscored SEBI's robust governance framework, designed to safeguard investors and facilitate business efficiency.

Pandey's remarks followed a recent SEBI notice to Gensol Engineering Ltd over potential fund misuse. Highlighting SEBI's proactive measures, he emphasized the importance of good governance as a vital link between performance and trust, urging companies to keep investors well-informed.

Addressing the growing investor base, Pandey detailed the rise in market participation, noting the substantial increase in mutual fund investment. He advocated for balanced regulation to promote trust and growth, stressing the need for rationalized rules and encouraging boards to engage in thorough oversight.

