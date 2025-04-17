Left Menu

SEBI Chief Calls for Collaborative Ecosystem to Boost Corporate Governance

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey stressed the importance of a collaborative ecosystem for enhanced corporate governance and business efficiency. Addressing a CII event, he highlighted SEBI's comprehensive framework to protect investors. Pandey urged for balanced regulation to maintain trust and growth, emphasizing self-regulation and robust board actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 15:57 IST
SEBI Chief Calls for Collaborative Ecosystem to Boost Corporate Governance
Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI, Chairman (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, has called for a synergistic approach among stakeholders to foster better corporate governance and streamline business operations. Speaking at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) event on Thursday, Pandey underscored SEBI's robust governance framework, designed to safeguard investors and facilitate business efficiency.

Pandey's remarks followed a recent SEBI notice to Gensol Engineering Ltd over potential fund misuse. Highlighting SEBI's proactive measures, he emphasized the importance of good governance as a vital link between performance and trust, urging companies to keep investors well-informed.

Addressing the growing investor base, Pandey detailed the rise in market participation, noting the substantial increase in mutual fund investment. He advocated for balanced regulation to promote trust and growth, stressing the need for rationalized rules and encouraging boards to engage in thorough oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025