Amber Connect Expands with New Coimbatore Innovation Centre

Amber Connect, a leading player in vehicle tracking and telematics, has announced ambitious expansion plans including a new Innovation Centre in Coimbatore, India. The company, a subsidiary of Jamaica-based Amber Group, is targeting Rs 500 crore in global revenues over the next two years.

The new facility in Coimbatore will contribute Rs 100 crore to this goal, requiring the recruitment of over 1,000 employees. The roles span technology development, sales, and customer support. Amber Connect already employs 1,200 people in Coimbatore for various positions such as product development and software engineering.

India is a pivotal market for Amber Connect due to its growing digitisation and demand for advanced tech solutions. By partnering with automotive OEMs, Amber Connect plans to enhance its market share with seamless telematics and fleet management solutions. Founder-CEO Dushyant Savadia emphasized Coimbatore's rich engineering talent as key to their expansion strategy.

