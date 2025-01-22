Left Menu

Supreme Group Launches Groundbreaking Circuline Materials at Bharat Mobility Component Show 2025

Supreme Group unveils its innovative Circuline materials at the Bharat Mobility Component Show, promoting sustainability and resource optimization in automotive solutions. The Circuline range focuses on renewable, recycled content and minimizing environmental impact, aligning with circular economy principles for a regenerative future.

New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 17:59 IST
Supreme Group, a leader in automotive interior solutions, has introduced its revolutionary Circuline range at the Bharat Mobility Component Show 2025. This innovative line is designed to enhance material sustainability in automotive applications by leveraging circular economy principles.

The Circuline materials prioritize renewable, recycled resources and aim to minimize environmental impact, reflecting Supreme's commitment to sustainability and resource optimization. The company views every natural resource as a potential solution for responsible product innovation.

Through Circuline, Supreme Group is advocating for a regenerative approach where materials are reused and valued beyond their initial lifecycle, setting new benchmarks for environmental stewardship in the automotive industry.

