India's Digital Leap: Paving the Path to 2047

A recent KPMG report highlights the importance of collaboration among stakeholders, including policymakers and businesses, to capitalize on India's digital potential. This approach is key to achieving a prosperous and inclusive future, as India aims to become a developed nation by 2047.

Titled 'India's Digital Dividend: A Strategic Roadmap Towards Becoming a Global Digital Leader', the report was unveiled during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2025. Released in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry, it featured insights from Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary and KPMG leaders.

The report underscores India's capacity to use digital technologies to address critical issues, such as sustainable governance and modern urban planning, positioning the nation as a global leader in the digital economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)