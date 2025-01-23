Left Menu

Tech Titans Clash: Musk vs. Altman Over AI Mega-Project

Elon Musk and OpenAI's Sam Altman are embroiled in a public disagreement over the Stargate AI infrastructure project, endorsed by President Trump. This dispute harks back to disagreements on OpenAI's board and involves Musk's claims about investment reliability, amid the construction of large AI data centers in Texas.

In a striking display of tech-world rivalry, Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have publicly clashed over the future of a major artificial intelligence initiative known as the Stargate project. With President Donald Trump throwing his weight behind the ambitious venture, tensions have reached a boiling point between two of the tech industry's most prominent figures.

The dispute traces back to a contentious history between Musk and Altman at OpenAI, which both co-founded. Musk's skepticism about the project's funding comes at a time when Trump unveiled a $500 billion joint venture with significant private backing to fuel AI advancements, including a sprawling data center plan in Texas.

This latest altercation underscores Musk's broader concerns about OpenAI's trajectory, as he has moved to challenge the organization's shift toward profit motives. Meanwhile, development of the Stargate infrastructure presses forward, potentially reshaping the AI landscape and sparking debate on energy and tech investment strategies. Altman, unfazed, continues to assert the project's benefits for America, as AI evolves rapidly into a cornerstone of modern technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

