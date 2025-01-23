Singularity Strengthens Leadership for Strategic Growth

In a strategic move to bolster its growth potential, Singularity has announced the appointment of Mr. Avnish Anand as a Partner overseeing consumer investments and Mr. Ajay Kumar as a Senior Advisor.

The appointments are designed to leverage Anand's consumer expertise and Kumar's extensive experience in policy and industrial innovation, aiming to lead in key sectors such as semiconductors and electronics.

Singularity is committed to creating scalable businesses and strengthening its position as a leading partner for growth-stage companies, with these leadership changes reflecting its strategic focus and vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)