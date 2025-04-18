New Leadership Appointments to Central Board of Direct Taxes

The Indian government has announced the appointment of four new members to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). This decision comes from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The newly appointed officers, all from the 1989 batch of the Indian Revenue Service, are Pankaj Kumar Mishra, Sanjay Bahadur, L Rajasekhar Reddy, and G Aparna Rao. Mishra has a background as a former FIU director and has recently served with the Atomic Energy Commission. Bahadur has been pivotal as the principal director general of training in Delhi's income tax division.

Reddy is currently holding the position of principal chief commissioner in Chennai, while Rao operates in Bengaluru. The CBDT, as the decision-making authority of the income tax department under the Union finance ministry, is pivotal to the administration of direct taxes in India. It comprises a chairman and six members. Presently, it is chaired by Ravi Agrawal, with existing members Prabodh Seth and Ramesh Narain Parbat.

(With inputs from agencies.)