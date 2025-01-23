Left Menu

BSNL's IFTV: Revolutionizing Entertainment in UP East

BSNL has launched its IFTV service in UP East, offering 500+ live TV channels at no cost to FTTH users. This service promises high-quality entertainment, with plans to expand nationwide. It aims to boost digital inclusion by integrating OTTplay's content delivery network for accessible digital services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-01-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 16:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for digital entertainment, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) launched its IFTV service in UP East, providing over 500 live TV channels free to FTTH users. This expansion follows a successful pilot in Puducherry, marking BSNL's ongoing commitment to enhance digital access for its users.

The IFTV platform offers a range of content, including live TV, movies, web series, and documentaries across multiple languages, powered by BSNL's secure mobile intranet for seamless streaming. The service is set to expand to Maharashtra, Bihar, and Jharkhand by February 2025, with nationwide availability on the horizon.

BSNL's collaboration with OTTplay aims to foster digital inclusion, promoting connectivity across rural and urban regions. As part of this partnership, BSNL aims to deliver a cutting-edge entertainment experience, leveraging its extensive network and OTTplay's rich content offerings to redefine how Indians consume digital media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

