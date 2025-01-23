Market Mayhem: Tech Stocks Tumble Amidst Trade Uncertainty
U.S. stock indexes face a mixed opening, affected by corporate earnings, economic data, and trade policy uncertainties. Despite advancing trends led by strong Netflix results and an AI investment announcement, tech stocks like Nvidia and Microsoft see declines. Trump's pending tariff plans add to market volatility.
U.S. stock markets are poised for a mixed start on Thursday as investors digest a variety of impactful news items, including corporate earnings reports, economic data updates, and significant policy announcements from President Donald Trump.
After several strong sessions, including a record-setting day for the S&P 500, tech stocks like Nvidia and Microsoft are experiencing pressures. The market's focus is now on the upcoming World Economic Forum where Trump's trade policy, particularly concerning tariffs, will be in the spotlight.
While some stocks such as GE Aerospace and Elevance show positive movements, others like American Airlines and Electronic Arts face downturns. The uncertainty surrounding tariffs could affect global trade and influence Federal Reserve monetary strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
