Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh to Launch India's Largest Drone City

Andhra Pradesh is poised to lead in drone manufacturing with the development of India's largest drone city in Orvakal, Kurnool district. The government plans a 300-acre city with facilities for drone production, testing, and research. The project could create 40,000 jobs and offer significant incentives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 23-01-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 22:16 IST
Andhra Pradesh to Launch India's Largest Drone City
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government is set to embark on a pioneering initiative to establish India's first and largest drone city, aimed at positioning the state as a national leader in drone manufacturing. The ambitious project, located in Kurnool district, will span 300 acres, according to K Dinesh Kumar, chairman and managing director of the Andhra Pradesh Drone Corporation.

Announced during a roundtable conference centered on the drone industry, Kumar emphasized the state's commitment to fostering an extensive drone ecosystem. The Orvakal drone city is envisioned to house comprehensive facilities for manufacturing, testing, research, and development of drones, propelling Andhra Pradesh to the forefront of drone technology.

The endeavor, championed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, seeks to create 40,000 jobs and includes plans for the world's largest common drone testing facility. Companies establishing operations in the state can expect robust incentives, marking Andhra Pradesh as a beacon of innovation in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025