Andhra Pradesh to Launch India's Largest Drone City

The Andhra Pradesh government is set to embark on a pioneering initiative to establish India's first and largest drone city, aimed at positioning the state as a national leader in drone manufacturing. The ambitious project, located in Kurnool district, will span 300 acres, according to K Dinesh Kumar, chairman and managing director of the Andhra Pradesh Drone Corporation.

Announced during a roundtable conference centered on the drone industry, Kumar emphasized the state's commitment to fostering an extensive drone ecosystem. The Orvakal drone city is envisioned to house comprehensive facilities for manufacturing, testing, research, and development of drones, propelling Andhra Pradesh to the forefront of drone technology.

The endeavor, championed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, seeks to create 40,000 jobs and includes plans for the world's largest common drone testing facility. Companies establishing operations in the state can expect robust incentives, marking Andhra Pradesh as a beacon of innovation in the sector.

