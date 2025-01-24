Left Menu

Google's New Crackdown on Fake Reviews in the UK

Google is set to combat fake reviews in the UK by sanctioning businesses involved in the practice. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has secured commitments from Google to alert users about manipulated reviews, amidst ongoing investigations into online review integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:19 IST
Google's New Crackdown on Fake Reviews in the UK
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Google has pledged to intensify its efforts against fake reviews in the UK following a comprehensive investigation by Britain's competition regulator. This move includes penalties for businesses and individuals involved in the manipulation of star ratings, thereby aiming to maintain the trustworthiness of online reviews.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which began probing Amazon and Google in 2021, revealed that as much as £23 billion ($29 billion) in UK consumer spending is swayed by these ratings. With 89% of consumers relying on reviews to make informed decisions, Google's commitment to enhanced scrutiny is seen as a pivotal step in safeguarding consumer interests.

Additionally, the CMA is strengthening its regulatory powers, enabling it to independently determine breaches of consumer law from April onwards. Despite the newly appointed CMA chairperson's former ties to Amazon raising eyebrows, the overall sector is urged to heed these stringent measures to ensure fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025