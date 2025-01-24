Google's New Crackdown on Fake Reviews in the UK
Google is set to combat fake reviews in the UK by sanctioning businesses involved in the practice. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has secured commitments from Google to alert users about manipulated reviews, amidst ongoing investigations into online review integrity.
Google has pledged to intensify its efforts against fake reviews in the UK following a comprehensive investigation by Britain's competition regulator. This move includes penalties for businesses and individuals involved in the manipulation of star ratings, thereby aiming to maintain the trustworthiness of online reviews.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which began probing Amazon and Google in 2021, revealed that as much as £23 billion ($29 billion) in UK consumer spending is swayed by these ratings. With 89% of consumers relying on reviews to make informed decisions, Google's commitment to enhanced scrutiny is seen as a pivotal step in safeguarding consumer interests.
Additionally, the CMA is strengthening its regulatory powers, enabling it to independently determine breaches of consumer law from April onwards. Despite the newly appointed CMA chairperson's former ties to Amazon raising eyebrows, the overall sector is urged to heed these stringent measures to ensure fairness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
