Google's New Crackdown on Fake Reviews in the UK

Google has pledged to intensify its efforts against fake reviews in the UK following a comprehensive investigation by Britain's competition regulator. This move includes penalties for businesses and individuals involved in the manipulation of star ratings, thereby aiming to maintain the trustworthiness of online reviews.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which began probing Amazon and Google in 2021, revealed that as much as £23 billion ($29 billion) in UK consumer spending is swayed by these ratings. With 89% of consumers relying on reviews to make informed decisions, Google's commitment to enhanced scrutiny is seen as a pivotal step in safeguarding consumer interests.

Additionally, the CMA is strengthening its regulatory powers, enabling it to independently determine breaches of consumer law from April onwards. Despite the newly appointed CMA chairperson's former ties to Amazon raising eyebrows, the overall sector is urged to heed these stringent measures to ensure fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)