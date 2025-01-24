Left Menu

Guinness Sale: A Strategic Deliberation Amidst Soaring Success

Diageo, the leading spirits producer, is exploring the sale or spin-off of Guinness, despite its strong performance and rising sales. This potential move has sparked share price increases and discussions among analysts. Diageo may also reconsider its stake in Moet Hennessy, a unit of LVMH.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 23:37 IST
Diageo, the renowned leader in the spirits market, is reportedly considering options to spin off or sell its successful beer brand, Guinness. Bloomberg News reported insights from informed sources, indicating possible changes in Diageo's portfolio strategy, including reviewing its stake in LVMH's Moet Hennessy.

The news of a potential Guinness sale, a standout contributor to Diageo's portfolio, catalyzed a near 4% rise in the company's shares, making it the top gainer on the blue-chip index. Despite market speculation, analysts and insiders question the rationale, noting that Guinness has consistently outperformed other leading brands in Diageo's lineup.

Guinness has witnessed double-digit growth since 2021, further driven by its zero-alcohol variant, posing it as an appealing asset valued at over $10 billion. Analysts like Barclays' Laurence Whyatt express skepticism over the sale, especially as Diageo's CEO Debra Crew openly praises the brand's achievements.

