Galaxy S25 Ultra Shines with Corning's Gorilla Armor 2

Corning Inc. and Samsung Electronics have introduced the Galaxy S25 Ultra featuring Corning's Gorilla Armor 2, a cutting-edge, scratch-resistant glass ceramic cover. This innovation enhances display clarity and durability, emphasizing ongoing collaboration between the companies to meet consumer needs and set new standards in mobile display technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 11:35 IST
Corning Incorporated and Samsung Electronics have unveiled the new Galaxy S25 Ultra, marking a significant advancement in mobile display technology. The smartphone features Corning's Gorilla Armor 2, an industry-first scratch-resistant and anti-reflective glass ceramic cover.

Gorilla Armor 2 combines impressive toughness and outstanding clarity, ensuring that Samsung's latest flagship device can withstand daily life's unpredictable challenges. In Corning's tests, it survived drops of up to 2.2 meters, maintaining superior scratch resistance compared to conventional materials.

This strategic collaboration between Corning and Samsung underscores both brands' commitment to innovation, aiming to deliver an unrivaled mobile experience for consumers worldwide. The partnership shows their dedication to pushing the boundaries of display performance.

